Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 25.76%.
Shares of CTBI opened at $38.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.25. Community Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.45 and a 52 week high of $45.82.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.31%.
About Community Trust Bancorp
Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.
