Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 25.76%.

Shares of CTBI opened at $38.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.25. Community Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.45 and a 52 week high of $45.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CTBI shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Trust Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

