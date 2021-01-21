Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CFRUY has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America raised Compagnie Financière Richemont from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised Compagnie Financière Richemont from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC raised Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Compagnie Financière Richemont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

OTCMKTS CFRUY traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.65. The company had a trading volume of 173,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,890. The company has a market capitalization of $100.75 billion, a PE ratio of 53.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.43. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $10.32.

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

