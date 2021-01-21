Comparing Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) and Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH)

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) and Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Aspira Women’s Health and Achieve Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspira Women’s Health -337.05% -169.68% -103.94% Achieve Life Sciences N/A -72.08% -64.55%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Aspira Women’s Health and Achieve Life Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspira Women’s Health 0 1 2 0 2.67 Achieve Life Sciences 0 0 4 0 3.00

Achieve Life Sciences has a consensus price target of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 103.19%. Given Achieve Life Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Achieve Life Sciences is more favorable than Aspira Women’s Health.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aspira Women’s Health and Achieve Life Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspira Women’s Health $4.54 million 135.27 -$15.24 million ($0.18) -32.78 Achieve Life Sciences N/A N/A -$16.40 million ($39.80) -0.32

Aspira Women’s Health has higher revenue and earnings than Achieve Life Sciences. Aspira Women’s Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Achieve Life Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.6% of Aspira Women’s Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.5% of Achieve Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Aspira Women’s Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Achieve Life Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Aspira Women’s Health has a beta of 3.28, suggesting that its stock price is 228% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Achieve Life Sciences has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Achieve Life Sciences beats Aspira Women’s Health on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Aspira Women's Health Inc., together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. The company provides sells OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS risk of malignancy tests for ovarian cancer. It also offers ASPiRA GenetiX, a genetic test for specific women's health diseases. In addition, the company owns and operates ASPiRA LABS, a lab that specializes in applying biomarker-based technologies to address critical needs in the management of gynecologic cancers and disease. Further, it is developing diagnostic algorithms, as well as a high-risk screening algorithm for patients who are genetically predisposed to ovarian cancer. Aspira Women's Health Inc. has entered into a collaborative research agreement with Baylor Genetics to co-develop a novel ovarian cancer early-detection test. It serves physicians, physician office laboratories, and hospital laboratories. The company was formerly known as Vermillion, Inc. and changed its name to Aspira Women's Health Inc. in June 2020. Aspira Women's Health Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation aids in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms. It has license agreements with Sopharma AD and University of Bristol. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

