Compound (COMP) Price Tops $187.07 on Major Exchanges

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Compound token can currently be purchased for $187.07 or 0.00588535 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Compound has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $832.84 million and $245.56 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound Token Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,452,129 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

Buying and Selling Compound

