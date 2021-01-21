Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.07.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.60 price target on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Truist lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Comstock Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 227.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 755,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 524,574 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 33.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at $142,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 207.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 202,861 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 35.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 18,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

CRK opened at $4.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.62. Comstock Resources has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $8.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $178.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.00 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 9.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.