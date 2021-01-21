Conceal Price Down 33% This Week (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Conceal coin can now be bought for $0.0410 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Conceal has traded 33% lower against the dollar. Conceal has a market capitalization of $389,237.73 and approximately $20,227.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,520.63 or 0.99654509 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00023908 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.27 or 0.00324135 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $185.01 or 0.00604078 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.29 or 0.00157667 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002556 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002005 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00031133 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003595 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 18,335,368 coins and its circulating supply is 9,501,279 coins. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

