Concrete Pumping (BBCP) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

1/15/2021 – Concrete Pumping was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. provides concrete pumping services and concrete waste management services primarily in U.S. and U.K. Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc., formerly known as Industrea Acquisition Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

1/14/2021 – Concrete Pumping was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. provides concrete pumping services and concrete waste management services primarily in U.S. and U.K. Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc., formerly known as Industrea Acquisition Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

1/13/2021 – Concrete Pumping had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $6.75 to $6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Concrete Pumping had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $6.50 to $6.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/5/2021 – Concrete Pumping was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

12/22/2020 – Concrete Pumping was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. provides concrete pumping services and concrete waste management services primarily in U.S. and U.K. Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc., formerly known as Industrea Acquisition Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

12/14/2020 – Concrete Pumping was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BBCP opened at $5.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.75. The stock has a market cap of $315.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.24. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $79.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.85 million. Concrete Pumping had a negative return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 20.04%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the third quarter worth about $152,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 39.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,498 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 29.7% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 716,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 163,836 shares during the last quarter. Osmium Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the third quarter worth about $1,875,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 10.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 417,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 39,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

