CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Hits New 52-Week High at $121.02

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $121.02 and last traded at $120.77, with a volume of 4333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.56.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,989.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.29.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.63. CONMED had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $237.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

In other news, VP Terence M. Berge sold 14,040 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total transaction of $1,425,340.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 500 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total transaction of $40,910.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,154.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,258 shares of company stock valued at $5,012,209. Insiders own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNMD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CONMED during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in CONMED by 104.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in CONMED during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CONMED during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

CONMED Company Profile (NYSE:CNMD)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

