Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.70

Shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.70 and traded as high as $13.00. Consolidated Water shares last traded at $12.67, with a volume of 80,605 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $191.61 million, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.70.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $17.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.15 million. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Consolidated Water by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Consolidated Water by 535.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Water during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Consolidated Water during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Consolidated Water during the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Company Profile (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

