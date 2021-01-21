Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stock Position Lifted by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Constellation Brands worth $29,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Constellation Brands by 183.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. South State CORP. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 75.0% during the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 55.1% in the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.38.

In related news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,358.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of STZ opened at $227.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.28 and a twelve month high of $240.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $217.37 and a 200-day moving average of $193.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

