Constellation Market Capitalization Hits $10.07 Million (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Constellation has a total market cap of $10.07 million and $318,895.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Constellation token can now be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Constellation has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00061725 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $175.83 or 0.00553178 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005827 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00041165 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,227.93 or 0.03863226 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00016750 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Constellation Profile

Constellation is a token. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 tokens. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io . Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Constellation Token Trading

Constellation can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

