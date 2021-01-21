Contact Gold Corp. (C.V) (CVE:C) Trading Up 45.5%

Contact Gold Corp. (C.V) (CVE:C)’s stock price was up 45.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 1,007,257 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 165% from the average daily volume of 380,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.11.

Contact Gold Corp. (C.V) (CVE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Contact Gold Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Contact Gold Corp., a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. It focuses on Pony Creek, Dixie Flats, and North Star properties. Contact Gold Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

