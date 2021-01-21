Content Neutrality Network (CNN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $81,891.00

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. During the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. One Content Neutrality Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Content Neutrality Network has a market cap of $985,708.34 and $81,891.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00061090 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.65 or 0.00524201 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005754 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00039820 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,153.74 or 0.03764770 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017374 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Content Neutrality Network Coin Profile

Content Neutrality Network (CNN) is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Content Neutrality Network’s official website is cnntoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

Buying and Selling Content Neutrality Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Neutrality Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Content Neutrality Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

