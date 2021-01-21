ContentBox (BOX) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. During the last seven days, ContentBox has traded down 7% against the US dollar. ContentBox has a market cap of $1.44 million and $1.78 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ContentBox token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00010650 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.26 or 0.00340634 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000015 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox Token Profile

ContentBox is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,213,382,470 tokens. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one

Buying and Selling ContentBox

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars.

