Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) vs. Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) Head to Head Survey

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) and Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Continental Aktiengesellschaft and Garrett Motion’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Continental Aktiengesellschaft $49.82 billion 0.58 -$1.37 billion ($0.69) -21.10 Garrett Motion $3.25 billion 0.15 $313.00 million $3.86 1.62

Garrett Motion has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Continental Aktiengesellschaft. Continental Aktiengesellschaft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Garrett Motion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Garrett Motion has a beta of 2.55, suggesting that its share price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and Garrett Motion, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Continental Aktiengesellschaft 0 7 7 0 2.50 Garrett Motion 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Continental Aktiengesellschaft shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.7% of Garrett Motion shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Garrett Motion shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Continental Aktiengesellschaft and Garrett Motion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Continental Aktiengesellschaft -3.92% -10.18% -3.63% Garrett Motion 6.65% -6.89% 6.44%

Summary

Garrett Motion beats Continental Aktiengesellschaft on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Vehicle Networking and Information Business Area, Rubber Technologies, Connected Mobility Â- Hardware, and Powertrain Technologies divisions. The Automotive Technologies division develops components and systems for the autonomous mobility and safety, including advanced driver assistance systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensoric products, and vehicle dynamics products. The Vehicle Networking and Information Business Area develops components and end-to-end systems for connected mobility Â- hardware, software, and services; and offers solutions for networking, humanmachine interaction, system integration, and high-performance computing for passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles and fleets. The Rubber Technologies division provides tires for cars, trucks, buses and specialist vehicles, bicycles, and motorcycles, as well as digital tire monitoring and management systems. The Connected Mobility Â- Hardware division develops, manufactures, and markets products, systems, and intelligent components made of rubber, plastic, metal, and fabric, such as air spring systems, conveying solutions, industrial fluid solutions, mobile fluid systems, power transmission products, surface solutions, and vibration control products used in mining, agriculture, railway engineering, machine and plant construction, automotive industry, and other sectors. The Powertrain Technologies division offers intelligent systems and components for the electrification of vehicles, as well as on electronic control units, sensors, actuators, and exhaust-gas aftertreatment solutions. The company was formerly known as Continental-Caoutchouc- und Gutta-Percha Compagnie. Continental Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Hanover, Germany.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers, and vehicle and independent aftermarkets worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. It also provides Intrusion Detection and Prevention System, an automotive cybersecurity solution; and integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system. The company offers its products in the aftermarket through distributors. Garrett Motion Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland. On September 20, 2020, Garrett Motion Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

