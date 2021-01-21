Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Trading Down 5.1%

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)’s stock price dropped 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.49 and last traded at $18.91. Approximately 3,450,295 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 2,903,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.93.

CLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Continental Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Continental Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.57.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.99 and a beta of 3.37.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $692.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Continental Resources news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor acquired 5,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,589.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 79.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Continental Resources by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Continental Resources by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Continental Resources by 403.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.