CONTRACOIN Price Hits $0.45 on Top Exchanges (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One CONTRACOIN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001485 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CONTRACOIN has a market cap of $12.15 million and approximately $71,883.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00104716 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000912 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.45 or 0.00365014 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00014993 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000205 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00025014 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Profile

CONTRACOIN (CRYPTO:CTCN) is a token. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,794,170 tokens. CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

CONTRACOIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

