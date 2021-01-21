ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.33

ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.33 and traded as low as $5.18. ContraFect shares last traded at $5.24, with a volume of 105,747 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of $145.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.52.
ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.16. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ContraFect Co. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.
ContraFect Company Profile (NASDAQ:CFRX)
ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, an investigational novel lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible.
