Contrasting Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) & Hilltop (NYSE:HTH)

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) and Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Hilltop and Bridgewater Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hilltop 18.09% 15.34% 2.14% Bridgewater Bancshares 26.20% 12.13% 1.21%

61.1% of Hilltop shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.1% of Bridgewater Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 20.9% of Hilltop shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of Bridgewater Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Hilltop and Bridgewater Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hilltop 0 0 3 0 3.00 Bridgewater Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

Hilltop currently has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential downside of 21.73%. Bridgewater Bancshares has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.61%. Given Bridgewater Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bridgewater Bancshares is more favorable than Hilltop.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hilltop and Bridgewater Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hilltop $1.82 billion 1.65 $225.29 million $2.44 13.61 Bridgewater Bancshares $107.60 million 3.50 $31.40 million $1.05 12.69

Hilltop has higher revenue and earnings than Bridgewater Bancshares. Bridgewater Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hilltop, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Hilltop has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bridgewater Bancshares has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hilltop beats Bridgewater Bancshares on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc. provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance. This segment also provides treasury management, check cards, safe deposit boxes, online banking, bill pay, overdraft, and automated teller machine services; and estate planning, management and administration, investment portfolio management, employee benefit accounts, and individual retirement accounts. The Broker-Dealer segment advises on public finance; trades in and underwrites U.S. government and government agency bonds, corporate and municipal bonds, and structured products, as well as mortgage-backed, asset-backed, and commercial mortgage-backed securities; trades in equities and options; and provides asset and liability management advisory, structured asset and liability, commodity hedging advisory, equity trading, retail brokerage, clearing, and securities lending services. The Mortgage Origination segment offers mortgage, jumbo, Federal Housing Administration, Veterans Affairs, and United States Department of Agriculture loans. The Insurance segment provides personal product line comprising homeowners, dwelling fire, manufactured home, and flood policies, as well as reinsurance products. Hilltop Holdings Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial loans to sole proprietorships, partnerships, corporations, and other business enterprises to finance accounts receivable or inventory, capital assets, or other business related purposes; construction and land development loans; 1-4 family mortgage loans; multifamily lending products; owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans; and consumer and other loans. It has seven full-service offices located in Bloomington, Greenwood, Minneapolis, St. Louis Park, Orono, and St. Paul, Minnesota. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Saint Louis Park, Minnesota.

