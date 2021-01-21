Contrasting ProSight Global (PROS) and Its Peers

ProSight Global (NASDAQ: PROS) is one of 91 public companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare ProSight Global to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ProSight Global and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProSight Global 0 2 1 0 2.33 ProSight Global Competitors 596 2726 2390 121 2.35

ProSight Global presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.85%. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 12.23%. Given ProSight Global’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ProSight Global has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares ProSight Global and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProSight Global 4.12% 7.61% 1.46% ProSight Global Competitors 0.70% 2.00% 0.56%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ProSight Global and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ProSight Global $878.06 million $38.89 million 9.09 ProSight Global Competitors $12.54 billion $2.57 billion 99.13

ProSight Global’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than ProSight Global. ProSight Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

ProSight Global has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProSight Global’s peers have a beta of 0.62, suggesting that their average share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.9% of ProSight Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of ProSight Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ProSight Global peers beat ProSight Global on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

ProSight Global Company Profile

ProSight Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. The company underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple peril, and other. It serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries. ProSight Global, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.

