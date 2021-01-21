Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) (CMMC) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) (TSE: CMMC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 1/8/2021 – Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$2.25 to C$2.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/8/2021 – Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$2.40 to C$2.75.
- 1/8/2021 – Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Haywood Securities from C$2.00 to C$3.00.
- 1/8/2021 – Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$2.10 to C$2.50.
- 12/17/2020 – Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$1.80 to C$2.10.
- 12/16/2020 – Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$2.25 price target on the stock, up previously from C$1.45.
- 12/16/2020 – Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$1.80 to C$2.00.
- 12/2/2020 – Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Haywood Securities from C$1.75 to C$2.00.
- 12/1/2020 – Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$1.30 to C$1.80. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 12/1/2020 – Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$1.50 to C$2.25. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 12/1/2020 – Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$1.50 to C$1.75.
- 11/28/2020 – Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$1.40 to C$1.60. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 11/28/2020 – Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have a C$1.65 price target on the stock.
TSE:CMMC traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 866,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,022. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a 1 year low of C$0.28 and a 1 year high of C$2.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$524.98 million and a PE ratio of -36.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.11.
In other Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) news, Director Bruce William Aunger sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.39, for a total value of C$39,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 377,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$147,342. Also, Senior Officer Peter Michael Holbek sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.31, for a total value of C$57,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 304,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$703,621.38.
