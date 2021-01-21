Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) (CMMC) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) (TSE: CMMC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/8/2021 – Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$2.25 to C$2.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$2.40 to C$2.75.

1/8/2021 – Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Haywood Securities from C$2.00 to C$3.00.

1/8/2021 – Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$2.10 to C$2.50.

12/17/2020 – Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$1.80 to C$2.10.

12/16/2020 – Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$2.25 price target on the stock, up previously from C$1.45.

12/16/2020 – Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$1.80 to C$2.00.

12/2/2020 – Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Haywood Securities from C$1.75 to C$2.00.

12/1/2020 – Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$1.30 to C$1.80. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

12/1/2020 – Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$1.50 to C$2.25. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/1/2020 – Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$1.50 to C$1.75.

11/28/2020 – Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$1.40 to C$1.60. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/28/2020 – Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have a C$1.65 price target on the stock.

TSE:CMMC traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 866,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,022. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a 1 year low of C$0.28 and a 1 year high of C$2.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$524.98 million and a PE ratio of -36.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.11.

In other Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) news, Director Bruce William Aunger sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.39, for a total value of C$39,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 377,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$147,342. Also, Senior Officer Peter Michael Holbek sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.31, for a total value of C$57,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 304,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$703,621.38.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 176 located mineral claims, 15 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

