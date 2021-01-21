Cormark Weighs in on Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO)’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:AR)

Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) (TSE:AR) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the mining company will earn $0.28 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. Cormark also issued estimates for Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AR. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.25 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of TSE AR opened at C$2.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$764.59 million and a PE ratio of -4.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92. Argonaut Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.42.

Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) (TSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The mining company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$125.77 million for the quarter.

Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) Company Profile

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities in North America. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; and the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States.

