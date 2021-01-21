Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Analysts predict that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) will report earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cornerstone Building Brands’ earnings. Cornerstone Building Brands reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.77 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cornerstone Building Brands.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

In related news, insider John L. Buckley sold 13,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $127,413.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,964. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Todd R. Moore sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $45,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,578 shares in the company, valued at $998,519.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 15,409 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 342,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 27,764 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 93,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 40,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNR traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $12.86. 22,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,231. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.12. Cornerstone Building Brands has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

