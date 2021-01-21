Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.45

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.45 and last traded at $12.42, with a volume of 592148 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.30.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.46.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1602 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,812 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

