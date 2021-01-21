Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.45

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.45 and last traded at $12.42, with a volume of 592148 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.30.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.46.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1602 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.
