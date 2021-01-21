Cornichon (CORN) Trading Down 23.7% This Week

Cornichon (CURRENCY:CORN) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 21st. Cornichon has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and $1,211.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cornichon has traded 23.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cornichon token can now be bought for approximately $0.0739 or 0.00000233 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00051351 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00127600 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00074114 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.28 or 0.00281946 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00068589 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Cornichon Token Profile

Cornichon’s total supply is 19,761,774 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,616,425 tokens. Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cornichon is cornichon.ape.tax

Buying and Selling Cornichon

