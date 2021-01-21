Corteva, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:CTVA)

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

CTVA stock opened at $43.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $44.96. The firm has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.24, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Corteva from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, 140166 lowered shares of Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.42.

In other news, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 13,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $469,254.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $328,982.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,386.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,306 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

