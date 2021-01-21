Cortex (CTXC) Trading 16% Lower This Week

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 21st. During the last week, Cortex has traded 16% lower against the US dollar. One Cortex coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC on popular exchanges. Cortex has a total market cap of $28.19 million and $5.28 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00061493 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.64 or 0.00534110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005741 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00041395 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,245.11 or 0.03829816 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00016395 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Cortex

Cortex (CRYPTO:CTXC) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs

Cortex Coin Trading

Cortex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

