Corus Entertainment (CJREF) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

1/13/2021 – Corus Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $5.50 to $6.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Corus Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $5.00 to $6.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Corus Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $4.00 to $5.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Corus Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $5.50 to $6.25. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Corus Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $7.50 to $9.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Corus Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $5.00 to $6.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:CJREF opened at $3.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.66. Corus Entertainment Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $4.37.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $238.97 million during the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 42.57%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. This is a boost from Corus Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 34 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

