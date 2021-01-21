Cosmos (ATOM) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $685.92 Million

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for about $7.79 or 0.00024766 BTC on exchanges. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $1.63 billion and approximately $685.92 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cosmos has traded 22% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,412.52 or 0.99862594 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00014736 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000213 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000221 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00035654 BTC.

About Cosmos

ATOM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 266,936,758 coins and its circulating supply is 209,152,155 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Cosmos Coin Trading

Cosmos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.