Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.32

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.32 and traded as high as $8.87. Costamare shares last traded at $8.64, with a volume of 779,973 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMRE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Costamare from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Costamare from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.54 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.32.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $107.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.87 million. Costamare had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 3.80%. Equities research analysts expect that Costamare Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMRE. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Costamare in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costamare in the third quarter valued at $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Costamare by 449.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,820 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 9,667 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Costamare in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Costamare in the third quarter valued at $145,000. 26.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Costamare (NYSE:CMRE)

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 25, 2020, it had a fleet of 75 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 547,000 twenty foot equivalent unit, including 5 vessels under construction. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

