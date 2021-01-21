Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp lessened its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,990 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $35,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,662,043,000 after buying an additional 551,799 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.8% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 60.7% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 6,517 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 37.4% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 33,370 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,846,000 after buying an additional 9,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COST shares. Barclays raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.64.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $936,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at $22,418,306.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,575 shares of company stock worth $7,626,833 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ COST opened at $360.20 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $271.28 and a 12 month high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $159.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $369.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $356.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

