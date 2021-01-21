Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,200 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 22,503 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $15,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $1.70 on Thursday, reaching $363.00. 18,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,758,584. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $271.28 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $369.78 and a 200-day moving average of $356.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total value of $439,409.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,366,248. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $936,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,418,306.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,575 shares of company stock valued at $7,626,833. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.64.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

