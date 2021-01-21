Costco Wholesale Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the retailer on Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%.

Costco Wholesale has increased its dividend by 41.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $362.80. 1,973,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,709,824. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $369.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $356.75. The company has a market cap of $160.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $271.28 and a 12-month high of $393.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.64.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total transaction of $439,409.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,366,248. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total transaction of $3,303,997.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,049 shares in the company, valued at $8,447,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,575 shares of company stock worth $7,626,833 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

