COTI (COTI) One Day Volume Tops $17.97 Million

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 21st. One COTI coin can now be bought for about $0.0632 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. COTI has a total market cap of $35.91 million and $17.97 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, COTI has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get COTI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003258 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00052682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00126264 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.49 or 0.00291383 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00071727 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00074505 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000766 BTC.

COTI Profile

COTI’s launch date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,032,883 coins. The official website for COTI is coti.io . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COTI’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

COTI Coin Trading

COTI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for COTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COTI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.