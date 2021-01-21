County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) Shares Gap Down to $21.30

County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.30, but opened at $19.90. County Bancorp shares last traded at $19.90, with a volume of 14 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. County Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $126.09 million, a PE ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.21.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.30. County Bancorp had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $12.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.15 million. Analysts expect that County Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Andrew Miller sold 13,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $297,581.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,298 shares in the company, valued at $629,907. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne D. Mueller sold 29,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $622,618.92. Insiders sold a total of 45,889 shares of company stock valued at $962,660 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in County Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $64,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in County Bancorp by 17.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in County Bancorp by 115.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in County Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in County Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $345,000. Institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

County Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICBK)

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

