COVA Hits Market Cap of $475,940.72 (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. COVA has a market cap of $475,940.72 and approximately $20,032.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, COVA has traded down 17.1% against the dollar. One COVA coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00061527 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $164.05 or 0.00518888 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005763 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00041008 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,205.44 or 0.03812747 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00016579 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About COVA

COVA (COVA) is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken . The official website for COVA is covalent.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

Buying and Selling COVA

COVA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

