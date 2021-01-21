Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF) Shares Up 5%

Shares of Covalon Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVALF) shot up 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. 5,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 3,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of -0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.91.

Covalon Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CVALF)

Covalon Technologies Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and licenses medical technologies and products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company has three platform technologies, including collagen matrix platform that is used to manufacture a family of products that treat chronic and infected wounds, such as diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous ulcers, donor and graft sites, traumatic wounds healing by secondary intention, dehisced surgical wounds, and first and second degree burns; antimicrobial silicone adhesive platform, which is used in a family of pre and post-surgical, and vascular access products that are designed to kill bacteria or yeast that comes into contact with the antimicrobial silicone; and medical coating platform, a proprietary process that utilizes photo-polymerization to create active grafting sites where new polymer chains are initiated and propagated from the surface of an existing medical device.

