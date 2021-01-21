Cream (CRM) Market Cap Reaches $40,123.97

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 21st. One Cream coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Cream has traded down 42.1% against the dollar. Cream has a total market cap of $40,123.97 and approximately $21.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cream alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,607.02 or 0.99506687 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00023926 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.27 or 0.00309388 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $196.78 or 0.00619521 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.95 or 0.00154117 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002512 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001983 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00031535 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003658 BTC.

Cream Coin Profile

Cream is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cream’s official message board is cream.technology

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Cream

Cream can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.