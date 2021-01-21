Cream Finance (CREAM) Price Hits $137.13 on Exchanges

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded down 21.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. During the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded 28.7% higher against the US dollar. One Cream Finance token can currently be bought for $137.13 or 0.00446978 BTC on major exchanges. Cream Finance has a market capitalization of $20.56 million and approximately $4.71 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003257 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00050944 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00127766 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00075021 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.20 or 0.00293998 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00069797 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Cream Finance Profile

Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,924,547 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,928 tokens. The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance . Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

Cream Finance can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

