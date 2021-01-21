Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) Trading Up 9.3%

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) shares were up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.96 and last traded at $1.76. Approximately 1,688,431 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 964,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

The company has a market cap of $19.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.13.

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Creative Realities had a negative net margin of 84.47% and a negative return on equity of 85.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Creative Realities stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 42,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.41% of Creative Realities as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

About Creative Realities

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The company's technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

