Cred Achieves Market Cap of $2.27 Million (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 21st. During the last seven days, Cred has traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Cred coin can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Cred has a market capitalization of $2.27 million and $1.46 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00061902 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.69 or 0.00560580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005700 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00042558 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,182.54 or 0.03861171 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00016797 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Cred Profile

Cred is a coin. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 840,410,205 coins. Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io . The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cred (LBA) is a cryptocurrency token and operates on the Ethereum platform. It is a decentralized lending ecosystem that facilitates global open access to credit. LBA is a global utility token that enables superior rates on digital assets. Cred lends USD, Euros and other fiat currencies with your crypto assets as collateral. No need to sell your crypto, simply access a secured line of credit. Cred offers the most competitive interest rates on digital assets such as BTC, XRP, ETH and fiat currencies such as the USD and EURO. Access your earning potential through one of Cred’s many partners. No minimum investment size, no hidden fees, just great returns. Earn up to 10% on your digital assets including crypto, fiat, and precious metals. Cred has one of the most comprehensive insurance policies available on the market, including Cyber hacking, E&O and regulatory coverage. Cred works with Lockton, one of the world’s largest privately owned, independent insurance brokerage firms, and with some of the largest insurance underwriters in the world. “

Buying and Selling Cred

Cred can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

