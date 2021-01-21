Credit Suisse Group Upgrades TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) to Outperform

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) was upgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on TRP. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.76.

TRP stock opened at $44.25 on Thursday. TC Energy has a 52 week low of $32.37 and a 52 week high of $57.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. TC Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,306,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in TC Energy by 10,753.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 7,850 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in TC Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 120,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,903,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. raised its position in TC Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 896,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,991,000 after buying an additional 11,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

