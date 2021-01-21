Credits 1-Day Volume Tops $23,531.00 (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Credits token can now be bought for about $0.0126 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Credits has a market capitalization of $2.81 million and approximately $23,531.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Credits has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00008106 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000158 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Credits

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 tokens. Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Credits

Credits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.