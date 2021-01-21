Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Stock Price Down 7%

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) shares dropped 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.25 and last traded at $19.29. Approximately 967,701 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 655,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.74.

CEQP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Capital One Financial cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.75 and its 200-day moving average is $15.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The pipeline company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $519.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.78 million. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services for natural gas.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.