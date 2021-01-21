CRH Medical Co. (CRH.TO) (TSE:CRH) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.19

CRH Medical Co. (CRH.TO) (TSE:CRH) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.19 and traded as low as $2.82. CRH Medical Co. (CRH.TO) shares last traded at $2.86, with a volume of 127,902 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on CRH. Bloom Burton downgraded shares of CRH Medical Co. (CRH.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CRH Medical Co. (CRH.TO) from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

Get CRH Medical Co. (CRH.TO) alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.13. The stock has a market cap of C$204.24 million and a P/E ratio of -49.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.34.

CRH Medical Co. (CRH.TO) (TSE:CRH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$40.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$39.39 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CRH Medical Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRH Medical Co. (CRH.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CRH)

CRH Medical Corporation provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology to treat various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also distributes CRH O'Regan system, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians.

Featured Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for CRH Medical Co. (CRH.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH Medical Co. (CRH.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.