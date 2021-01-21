CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

CRH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale raised shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in CRH by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CRH by 0.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in CRH by 3.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in CRH by 9.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in CRH by 4.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CRH opened at $45.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.87 and a 200-day moving average of $39.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CRH has a 1-year low of $17.73 and a 1-year high of $47.93.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.

