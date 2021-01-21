Critical Comparison: Zicix (OTCMKTS:ZICX) versus Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) and Zicix (OTCMKTS:ZICX) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Natera and Zicix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natera 0 1 9 0 2.90 Zicix 0 0 0 0 N/A

Natera presently has a consensus price target of $95.80, indicating a potential downside of 22.35%. Given Natera’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Natera is more favorable than Zicix.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.9% of Natera shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of Natera shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Natera and Zicix’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natera $302.33 million 34.84 -$124.83 million ($1.99) -62.00 Zicix N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Zicix has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Natera.

Volatility and Risk

Natera has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zicix has a beta of 3.82, meaning that its stock price is 282% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Natera and Zicix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natera -52.11% -53.39% -25.89% Zicix N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Natera beats Zicix on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Natera

Natera, Inc. provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle. The company also provides Anora products of conception test to analyze fetal chromosomes to understand the cause of miscarriage; and non-invasive paternity testing products to determine paternity by analyzing the fragments of fetal deoxyribonucleic acid in a pregnant mother's blood and a blood sample from the alleged father. In addition, it offers Constellation, a cloud-based software product that allows laboratory customers to gain access through the cloud to the company's algorithms and bioinformatics in order to validate and launch tests; and Signatera, a circulating tumor DNA technology that analyzes and tracks mutations to an individual's tumor. The company offers products through its direct sales force, as well as through a network of approximately 100 laboratory and distribution partners in the United States and internationally. It has a partnership agreement with BGI Genomics Co., Ltd. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize NGS-based genetic testing assays; and Foundation Medicine, Inc. to develop and commercialize personalized circulating tumor DNA monitoring assays. The company was formerly known as Gene Security Network, Inc. and changed its name to Natera, Inc. in 2012. Natera, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

About Zicix

Zicix Corporation, through its subsidiary, Texas Mobile Health, Inc., provides diagnostic medical imaging services in Houston, Texas. It offers cardiac diagnostic services, including echocardiogram, stress testing, carotid ultrasound, and halter and event monitoring services; medical services, such as general medical care, medical care for home health patients, general and immigration physicals, weight reduction, cold laser pain relief treatment, physical therapy, and anti-aging treatment; and MRI, CT, and X-Ray services. The company was formerly known as Bederra Corporation and changed its name to Zicix Corporation on February 8, 2011. Zicix Corporation was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

