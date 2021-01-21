Critical Elements Lithium Co. (CRE.V) (CVE:CRE) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.38

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (CRE.V) (CVE:CRE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.38 and last traded at C$1.35, with a volume of 408522 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.31.

The company has a market cap of C$229.61 million and a P/E ratio of -131.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.26.

About Critical Elements Lithium Co. (CRE.V) (CVE:CRE)

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, and platinum group and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 246.55 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

