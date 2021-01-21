Croda International Plc (CRDA.L) (LON:CRDA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Croda International Plc (CRDA.L) (LON:CRDA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,183.33 ($67.72).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) target price on shares of Croda International Plc (CRDA.L) in a report on Monday.

Get Croda International Plc (CRDA.L) alerts:

CRDA stock opened at GBX 6,360 ($83.09) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6,399.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6,113.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.92. The firm has a market cap of £8.87 billion and a PE ratio of 39.66. Croda International Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 3,814 ($49.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,884 ($89.94).

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Plc (CRDA.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International Plc (CRDA.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.