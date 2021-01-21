CrossFirst Bankshares (CFB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.42 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 1.84%. On average, analysts expect CrossFirst Bankshares to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CFB stock opened at $11.96 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day moving average is $9.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $624.26 million, a P/E ratio of 170.86 and a beta of 1.42. CrossFirst Bankshares has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $14.50.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CFB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CrossFirst Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James raised CrossFirst Bankshares to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on CrossFirst Bankshares from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and 1-4 family real estate loans, commercial loans, energy loans, and consumer loans.

